Visionstate (CVE:VIS) Trading 33.3% Higher – Still a Buy?

Visionstate Corp. (CVE:VIS – Get Free Report) shot up 33.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 3,440,471 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,192% from the average session volume of 266,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm has a market cap of C$5.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of -0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.71, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Visionstate Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development of technology in the realm of the Internet of Things, big data and analytics, and sustainability. It offers WandaNEXT, a wall-mounted, antimicrobial, wireless touchscreen tablet that empowers patrons to immediately notify cleaning staff of specific restroom needs and Wanda Mobile, an analytic and diagnostic tool to monitor and audit the effectiveness of supply management, response times, and protocols.

