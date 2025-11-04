Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Takes Position in Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNOW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 22.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,587,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,293,000 after purchasing an additional 650,775 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter worth $2,381,000. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 71,500.0% during the first quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the second quarter worth $6,845,000. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 5.1% during the first quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 60,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Snowflake from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Snowflake from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Snowflake from $235.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Snowflake from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.95.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $277.08 on Tuesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.23 and a 1-year high of $280.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $236.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.77 and a beta of 1.23.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 42.98% and a negative net margin of 33.53%.The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total value of $2,335,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 527,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,132,956. This represents a 1.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 710,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.47, for a total value of $163,652,829.01. Following the sale, the director directly owned 165,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,144,398.29. This represents a 81.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 865,647 shares of company stock worth $199,370,673. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

