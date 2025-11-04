Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Acquires 617 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,771 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. boosted its stake in Tesla by 59.7% in the first quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Bank AR raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 833.3% in the first quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 112 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 360.0% in the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $490.00 to $482.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and eleven have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $390.27.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $468.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $412.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $350.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 312.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.25 and a 52-week high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $7,275,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,314,500. This trade represents a 29.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total transaction of $918,302.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,473,057.28. The trade was a 20.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 202,606 shares of company stock valued at $75,588,902. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

