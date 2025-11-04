Tufton Capital Management Sells 275 Shares of Danaher Corporation $DHR

Tufton Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,981,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,296,123,000 after purchasing an additional 230,966 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,592,211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,016,404,000 after buying an additional 612,154 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 44.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,708,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $965,259,000 after buying an additional 1,450,703 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Danaher by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,230,087 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $867,168,000 after acquiring an additional 163,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth about $833,941,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $247.00 target price on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Rothschild Redb lowered shares of Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.39.

Danaher Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $214.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Danaher Corporation has a 52 week low of $171.00 and a 52 week high of $258.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $203.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.77.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.39%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $586,324.68. Following the sale, the director owned 20,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,379,706.06. This trade represents a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

