Tufton Capital Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Corporation $OXY

Tufton Capital Management trimmed its position in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,948 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the quarter. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 17.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,230,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,960,202,000 after buying an additional 12,107,285 shares during the period. H&H International Investment LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% in the first quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 13,826,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $682,456,000 after acquiring an additional 249,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 9.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,128,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $401,162,000 after acquiring an additional 710,220 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,175,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $354,180,000 after acquiring an additional 110,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 4.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,432,722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $218,799,000 after acquiring an additional 195,742 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OXY opened at $40.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 0.95. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a 1 year low of $34.78 and a 1 year high of $53.20.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 8.79%.Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OXY. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.26.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

