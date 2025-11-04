Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS) Receives $6.32 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.4833.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Navitas Semiconductor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lowered Navitas Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Navitas Semiconductor from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NVTS opened at $12.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 3.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.91 and a 200-day moving average of $6.71. Navitas Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $17.79.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 18.16% and a negative net margin of 182.63%.The business’s revenue was down 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Navitas Semiconductor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Navitas Semiconductor news, Director Brian Long sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total transaction of $4,380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,670,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,598,587.44. The trade was a 21.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,705,596 shares of company stock worth $16,096,333. Insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTS. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 1,332.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,604,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,512 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,206,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,205 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 1,742.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,428,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,857 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $3,309,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 2,514.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 419,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 403,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

