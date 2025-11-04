Chubb Limited $CB Shares Sold by Tufton Capital Management

Tufton Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the period. Chubb makes up approximately 1.9% of Tufton Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Chubb were worth $9,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CB shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chubb from $277.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $302.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $297.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $292.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 23,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.00, for a total transaction of $6,659,138.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 90,600 shares in the company, valued at $25,458,600. This represents a 20.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB stock opened at $278.03 on Tuesday. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $252.16 and a 12 month high of $306.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $277.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.56.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.72 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 16.19%.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.