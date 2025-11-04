Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Buys 6,075 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 43.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 10.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 63,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 35.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,992,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $621,218,000 after purchasing an additional 777,619 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 26,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth about $326,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $161.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 4.45. The company has a market capitalization of $146.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.17. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.95 and a one year high of $221.69.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 29.21%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.130-1.390 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 103.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total transaction of $308,025.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 38,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,984,624.05. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $195.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.67.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

