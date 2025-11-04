Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Lowers Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Optivise Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Fullcircle Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wealth Partners grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 2,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. KDT Advisors LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. KDT Advisors LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Dbs Bank raised Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $288.00 to $272.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.67.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $257.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.16 and a twelve month high of $329.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $288.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $301.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 70.63%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $1.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $6.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 13,599 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $4,033,055.43. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 17,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,244,543.88. This trade represents a 43.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 4,614 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $1,368,373.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 17,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,651.52. This trade represents a 20.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,516 shares of company stock worth $15,632,410. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

