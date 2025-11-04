iA Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,221 Shares of Constellation Brands Inc $STZ

iA Global Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,221 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 225.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 21,695 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STZ stock opened at $130.73 on Tuesday. Constellation Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $127.00 and a 12 month high of $245.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.92. The stock has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.75.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 59.56%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $176.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.44.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

