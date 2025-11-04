Code Waechter LLC Boosts Position in RTX Corporation $RTX

Code Waechter LLC grew its position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the quarter. Code Waechter LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookwood Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in RTX during the 1st quarter worth about $1,288,000. LBP AM SA increased its position in RTX by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 279,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,980,000 after purchasing an additional 41,990 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in RTX by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 390,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,356 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp purchased a new stake in RTX during the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC increased its position in RTX by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Robert W. Baird set a $203.00 price objective on RTX in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $215.00 price objective on RTX and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on RTX from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on RTX from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on RTX from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.47.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 7,654 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total value of $1,187,900.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,551,798.40. The trade was a 31.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total value of $4,149,426.72. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 38,471 shares of company stock valued at $6,210,875 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $176.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. RTX Corporation has a 12-month low of $112.27 and a 12-month high of $181.31. The firm has a market cap of $237.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.66.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.29. RTX had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 7.67%.The firm had revenue of $22.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.85%.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

