South Dakota Investment Council Acquires 825 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,009,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,269,140 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at $217,593,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,980,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,762,000 after buying an additional 2,045,191 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,562,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,250,000 after buying an additional 1,727,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,837,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $74.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 12 month low of $74.54 and a 12 month high of $100.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.14.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 377.63%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.