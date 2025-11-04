Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. Invests $31.37 Million in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY

Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 55,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $31,373,000. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for about 1.0% of Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. owned about 0.14% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDY. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 14.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 23.0% in the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 0.0%

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $592.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $596.58 and its 200-day moving average is $573.08. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $458.82 and a 12-month high of $624.13. The firm has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.06.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

