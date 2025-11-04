Sunburst Financial Group LLC Acquires 198 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK

Sunburst Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. SouthState Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3%

VBK opened at $302.87 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $214.77 and a 1-year high of $310.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.50. The stock has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

