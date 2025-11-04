Brokerages Set Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) Target Price at $25.63

Shares of Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.6250.
JSPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 7th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Jasper Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplify Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,450,000. Marex Group plc acquired a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $738,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $281,000. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ JSPR opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average is $3.73. The stock has a market cap of $34.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.83. Jasper Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $26.05.
Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by ($0.54). On average, research analysts anticipate that Jasper Therapeutics will post -4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.
