Head to Head Review: Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO) versus Top KingWin (NASDAQ:WAI)

Top KingWin (NASDAQ:WAI – Get Free Report) and Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Top KingWin and Sparta Commercial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Top KingWin N/A N/A N/A Sparta Commercial Services -560.83% N/A -212.71%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Top KingWin and Sparta Commercial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Top KingWin 1 0 0 0 1.00 Sparta Commercial Services 0 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

53.4% of Top KingWin shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Sparta Commercial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Top KingWin has a beta of 2.35, indicating that its stock price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sparta Commercial Services has a beta of -0.72, indicating that its stock price is 172% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Top KingWin and Sparta Commercial Services”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Top KingWin $3.75 million 1.46 -$8.15 million N/A N/A Sparta Commercial Services $240,000.00 29.21 -$2.12 million ($0.04) -3.93

Sparta Commercial Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Top KingWin.

Summary

Top KingWin beats Sparta Commercial Services on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Top KingWin

Top KingWin Ltd is a provider of capital market related education and support services, as well as advisory and transaction services principally in China. Top KingWin Ltd is based in GUANGZHOU, China.

About Sparta Commercial Services

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. develops, markets, and manages business websites and mobile applications for smartphones and tablets under the iMobileApp name. It offers mobile applications for vehicle dealerships, racetracks, private clubs, country clubs, schools and entertainment venues, restaurants, grocery stores, and various other merchant types. The company also owns and manages websites, which sell motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and truck title history reports for consumers, retailers, municipals, nonprofits, auction houses, banks, and insurance companies; and designs, launches, maintains, and hosts websites for businesses, as well as provides text messaging services. In addition, it offers eCommerce, customer relationship management development and integration, search engine optimization, social media marketing, and online reviews website services to its clients. Further, the company provides an equipment-leasing product for local and state agencies that helps to finance their essential equipment needs, including police motorcycles, cruisers, buses, fire trucks, and EMS equipment; and a range of hemp-derived cannabinol products through newworldhealthcbd.com. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

