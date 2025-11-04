Advisors Preferred LLC Sells 4,850 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Advisors Preferred LLC trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,850 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $946,978,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $460,110,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,174,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,268,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,748 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 5.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,475,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 14.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,296,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,846,000 after buying an additional 1,165,745 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $161.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.95.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $143.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.71. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $167.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.46.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.58% and a net margin of 7.82%.The business had revenue of $23.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.120 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

