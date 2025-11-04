dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. dotdigital Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 14.01%.

dotdigital Group Stock Performance

dotdigital Group stock opened at GBX 72.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The company has a market capitalization of £222.23 million, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 67.01 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 73.38. dotdigital Group has a twelve month low of GBX 59.20 and a twelve month high of GBX 100.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 price objective on shares of dotdigital Group in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, dotdigital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 150.

dotdigital Group Company Profile

Dotdigital Group plc (AIM: DOTD) is a leading provider of cross-channel marketing automation technology to marketing professionals. Dotdigital’s customer experience and data platform (CXDP) combines the power of automation and AI to help businesses deliver hyper-relevant customer experiences at scale.

