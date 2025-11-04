Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Announces Earnings Results

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. Qorvo had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 13.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Qorvo Stock Performance

QRVO opened at $93.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.33 and its 200-day moving average is $84.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 40.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Qorvo has a twelve month low of $49.46 and a twelve month high of $106.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QRVO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Qorvo from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qorvo

In related news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 13,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,293,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 54,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,183,010. The trade was a 19.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qorvo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Qorvo by 158.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Qorvo during the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo during the second quarter worth approximately $327,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Qorvo by 12.5% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Qorvo during the second quarter worth approximately $362,000. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

