Main Street Capital (MAIN) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect Main Street Capital to post earnings of $1.06 per share and revenue of $140.5280 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, November 7, 2025 at 10:00 AM ET.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 96.16% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $143.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.23 million. On average, analysts expect Main Street Capital to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital Price Performance

Shares of MAIN opened at $57.30 on Tuesday. Main Street Capital has a twelve month low of $47.00 and a twelve month high of $67.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Main Street Capital

In related news, Director Nicholas Meserve sold 14,000 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $940,100.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 82,383 shares in the company, valued at $5,532,018.45. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAIN. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Main Street Capital by 5,416.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Main Street Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Main Street Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Main Street Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Main Street Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.