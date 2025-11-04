Millicom International Cellular (TIGO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share and revenue of $1.3979 billion for the quarter. Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 8:00 AM ET.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.03). Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. On average, analysts expect Millicom International Cellular to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Millicom International Cellular alerts:

Millicom International Cellular Stock Performance

Shares of TIGO opened at $46.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. Millicom International Cellular has a twelve month low of $23.61 and a twelve month high of $50.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Millicom International Cellular

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TIGO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the first quarter valued at about $50,664,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 129.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,820,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,063 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 201.7% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,119,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,966,000 after acquiring an additional 748,750 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the first quarter valued at about $8,504,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 1,443.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 168,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after acquiring an additional 157,855 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TIGO. UBS Group lowered shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.50 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $37.00 to $46.10 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.02.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TIGO

About Millicom International Cellular

(Get Free Report)

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.