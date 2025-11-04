Cingulate (CING) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect Cingulate to post earnings of ($0.82) per share for the quarter. Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, November 13, 2025 at 7:00 AM ET.
Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.27). On average, analysts expect Cingulate to post $-12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Cingulate Price Performance
Shares of CING opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. Cingulate has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $6.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.88 and a 200 day moving average of $4.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of -0.74.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CING has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Cingulate in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Cingulate from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Cingulate from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cingulate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.
Cingulate Company Profile
Cingulate Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder and anxiety in the United States. The company’s stimulant medications are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate), which is in phase 3 clinical trial, as well as CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine), which is in investigational new drug application development for the treatment of attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder intended for children, adolescents, and adults.
