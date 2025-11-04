Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.000-1.050 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Kenvue Trading Up 12.6%

KVUE opened at $16.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Kenvue has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.11 and its 200 day moving average is $20.45.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Kenvue has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kenvue will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.16%.

KVUE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of Kenvue from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Redburn Partners set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Friday, September 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $18.00 target price on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Get Our Latest Report on Kenvue

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kenvue in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $439,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Kenvue by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 49,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Kenvue in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Kenvue in the 2nd quarter valued at $648,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Kenvue by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 3,754,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,659,000 after purchasing an additional 389,933 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kenvue

(Get Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.