Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN) Receives $52.63 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BNGet Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.6333.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield in a report on Friday, August 8th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Brookfield from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Zacks Research raised shares of Brookfield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $54.00 price target on shares of Brookfield and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $49.33 to $54.67 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the second quarter worth $30,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE BN opened at $45.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.69 billion, a PE ratio of 160.24 and a beta of 1.75. Brookfield has a 1-year low of $29.07 and a 1-year high of $49.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.22.

Brookfield (NYSE:BNGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 1.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is 82.76%.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

