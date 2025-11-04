Advisors Preferred LLC Acquires 11,864 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Advisors Preferred LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,864 shares during the period. Waste Management accounts for 0.9% of Advisors Preferred LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McAdam LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.0% in the second quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 2.0% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 4,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 3.1% during the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $196.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.11 and a 12 month high of $242.58.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 10.35%.Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Waste Management has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $271.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $268.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.61.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

