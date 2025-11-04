75,719 Shares in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $SCHZ Bought by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 75,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 190,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,996,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 265,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after purchasing an additional 11,927 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,054,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 64,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 13,523 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of SCHZ stock opened at $23.42 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.43 and a twelve month high of $23.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.49 and a 200 day moving average of $23.18.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

