Amphenol Corporation $APH Holdings Cut by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its holdings in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,938,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 252,015 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $191,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APH. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Avalon Trust Co grew its position in Amphenol by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on APH shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $139.00 target price on shares of Amphenol and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.77.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $16,801,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 76,400 shares in the company, valued at $10,696,764. This trade represents a 61.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 40,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $4,430,802.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,884 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,575.04. The trade was a 50.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,351,042 shares of company stock valued at $167,557,296. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH opened at $141.70 on Tuesday. Amphenol Corporation has a 12 month low of $56.45 and a 12 month high of $142.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.23, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.280 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.