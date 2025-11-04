Intellectus Partners LLC Makes New $725,000 Investment in Sysco Corporation $SYY

Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the second quarter worth $30,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth $33,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth $34,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 961 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $77,841.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 41,501 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,581. This trade represents a 2.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 14,732 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,245 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Sysco Stock Down 1.9%

SYY stock opened at $72.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.95 and its 200 day moving average is $77.09. Sysco Corporation has a one year low of $67.12 and a one year high of $83.47.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 112.04%. The business had revenue of $21.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.91%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

