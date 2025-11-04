Key Financial Inc Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 673 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPLG. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 142,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,854,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 469,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,906,000 after buying an additional 16,807 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 188.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 255,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,796,000 after buying an additional 166,816 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLG opened at $80.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.46. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $81.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

