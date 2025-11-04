Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Stock Position in Deere & Company $DE

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48,285 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $133,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Deere & Company by 2,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $595.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $542.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $566.00 to $512.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $525.00 to $515.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $518.72.

NYSE:DE opened at $461.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $467.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $490.01. The company has a market capitalization of $124.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $387.03 and a 1-year high of $533.78.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 33.87%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

