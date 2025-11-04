Chapman Investment Management LLC Has $5.31 Million Stock Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

Chapman Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,479 shares during the period. GE HealthCare Technologies makes up approximately 3.7% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $5,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Code Waechter LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 176,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,060,000 after acquiring an additional 72,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research cut GE HealthCare Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. BTIG Research set a $87.00 target price on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.10.

Shares of GEHC opened at $74.47 on Tuesday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.65 and a 1 year high of $94.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.22. The stock has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.13.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 10.94%.The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.510-4.630 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.89%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

