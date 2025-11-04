Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Sells 3,204 Shares of The Boeing Company $BA

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA cut its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,308 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 3,204 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Boeing were worth $7,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Vestcor Inc increased its position in Boeing by 9.0% during the first quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 14,489 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,333,131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $227,365,000 after acquiring an additional 218,049 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,859,000. Kelman Lazarov Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,655,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,197,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Vertical Research upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $242.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $249.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.80.

Boeing Stock Up 1.9%

BA opened at $204.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 1.47. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $128.88 and a twelve month high of $242.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.47.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($6.96). The firm had revenue of $23.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($10.44) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other Boeing news, Director Mortimer J. Buckley acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $226.10 per share, for a total transaction of $497,420.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at $497,420. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total value of $867,103.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,248,637.62. This represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

