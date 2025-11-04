Burney Co. Has $2.02 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Burney Co. lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 15.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,033 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,570,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,299,725,000 after acquiring an additional 9,687,855 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 580,897.4% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 135,087,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,963,208,000 after acquiring an additional 135,064,454 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 9.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,232,997 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,971,861,000 after acquiring an additional 9,243,959 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Alphabet by 5.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,345,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,334,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,380,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,183,979,000 after acquiring an additional 440,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.73, for a total transaction of $7,466,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,429,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,219,089.16. This trade represents a 1.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $680,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 17,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,785. This represents a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 222,442 shares of company stock valued at $51,200,307 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $310.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.81.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $284.12 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.66 and a 52-week high of $291.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $246.09 and a 200-day moving average of $202.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The business had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

