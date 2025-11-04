Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0657 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Performance
EXG opened at $9.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.75. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $9.30.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund
