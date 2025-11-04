Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0657 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

EXG opened at $9.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.75. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $9.30.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

