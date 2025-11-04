Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund (NYSE:GUG) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund (NYSE:GUG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1188 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:GUG opened at $15.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.49. Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $16.50.

