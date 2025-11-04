Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0664 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE ETW opened at $9.08 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $9.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.68.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund
