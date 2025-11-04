Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Five Below (FIVE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Five Below (NASDAQ: FIVE):

11/2/2025 – Five Below was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/29/2025 – Five Below was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/27/2025 – Five Below was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $186.00 price target on the stock.

10/25/2025 – Five Below was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/21/2025 – Five Below had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/21/2025 – Five Below had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $170.00 to $175.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Five Below had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/2/2025 – Five Below had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $150.00 to $157.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

10/2/2025 – Five Below had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock.

9/27/2025 – Five Below had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/24/2025 – Five Below had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock.

9/18/2025 – Five Below is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock.

9/17/2025 – Five Below is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ronald James Masciantonio sold 818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $119,763.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,309.78. This trade represents a 7.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

