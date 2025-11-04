iShares Gold Trust $IAU is RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s 7th Largest Position

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 3.7% of RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $5,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 290.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $75.54 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $48.29 and a 12 month high of $82.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.17. The stock has a market cap of $62.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

