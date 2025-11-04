Milestone Asset Management LLC Takes $796,000 Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Milestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,339 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 9,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 95 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 807.7% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 118 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 208.1% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 114 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.63.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

TMUS opened at $203.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $234.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.40. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.73 and a 12-month high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 39.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.87, for a total transaction of $17,520,760.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 636,271,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,621,487,399.88. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,252,901 shares of company stock worth $540,251,450. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

