The Progressive Corporation $PGR Shares Bought by Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC

Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Progressive makes up 1.3% of Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 210.0% in the first quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Progressive by 6,350.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Progressive by 900.0% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Progressive news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 2,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total transaction of $536,977.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 43,506 shares in the company, valued at $10,532,802.60. This represents a 4.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total value of $325,624.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 30,388 shares in the company, valued at $7,356,934.80. The trade was a 4.24% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 58,500 shares of company stock valued at $14,430,089 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Progressive from $271.00 to $257.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Progressive from $270.00 to $262.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on Progressive from $305.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Progressive in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Progressive from $275.00 to $273.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $268.90.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $203.74 on Tuesday. The Progressive Corporation has a 1-year low of $199.90 and a 1-year high of $292.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $236.30 and a 200-day moving average of $253.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $119.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.32.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.04 by ($0.59). Progressive had a return on equity of 33.88% and a net margin of 12.57%.The business had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 2.19%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

