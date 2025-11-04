Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC Has $1.37 Million Stake in American Tower Corporation $AMT

Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for about 1.4% of Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 162.1% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth $230,000. Northcape Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management raised its position in American Tower by 0.8% during the second quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 5,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 3,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMT shares. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $235.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $281.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $220.00 price objective on shares of American Tower and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.11.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $177.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $82.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.95. American Tower Corporation has a 1 year low of $172.51 and a 1 year high of $234.33.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 28.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.600-10.720 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.63%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

