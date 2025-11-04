Viper Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM) to Issue $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

Viper Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, November 20th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th.

Viper Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years. Viper Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 73.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Viper Energy to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.5%.

Get Viper Energy alerts:

Viper Energy Stock Performance

Viper Energy stock opened at $37.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.95. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.89. Viper Energy has a twelve month low of $34.71 and a twelve month high of $56.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Viper Energy ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 37.84%.The company had revenue of $418.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 98.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Viper Energy will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VNOM. Roth Capital set a $50.00 target price on Viper Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Viper Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Viper Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Viper Energy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viper Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.07.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Viper Energy

About Viper Energy

(Get Free Report)

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.