Towercrest Capital Management Buys 41,639 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA

Towercrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 423,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,639 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.9% of Towercrest Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Towercrest Capital Management owned about 0.06% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $10,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHA opened at $27.99 on Tuesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $28.82. The firm has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.99.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.