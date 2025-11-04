Dillon & Associates Inc. Has $20.97 Million Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Dillon & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 303,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,769 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for 2.8% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $20,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 174.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 162.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplina Capital Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE NVO opened at $49.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $219.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $45.05 and a 12 month high of $112.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.03 and a 200-day moving average of $61.85.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 78.64% and a net margin of 35.60%.The company had revenue of $11.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.51 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.4119 dividend. This represents a yield of 240.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 22.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVO. Morgan Stanley downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Hsbc Global Res raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

