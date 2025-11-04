Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.31, Zacks reports. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 9.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of FANG stock opened at $141.27 on Tuesday. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $114.00 and a fifty-two week high of $186.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.99.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, Chairman Travis D. Stice sold 20,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $2,913,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 102,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,586,306. The trade was a 16.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 41.3% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 15.6% in the second quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on FANG shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy to $188.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.67.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

