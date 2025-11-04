Granite Ridge Resources (GRNT) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect Granite Ridge Resources to post earnings of $0.13 per share and revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, November 7, 2025 at 11:00 AM ET.

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. Granite Ridge Resources had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $150.27 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Granite Ridge Resources to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Granite Ridge Resources Stock Performance

Granite Ridge Resources stock opened at $5.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Granite Ridge Resources has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.94 million, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.42 and its 200 day moving average is $5.50.

Granite Ridge Resources Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. Granite Ridge Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 183.33%.

In related news, Director John Mccartney bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 82,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,114.25. The trade was a 6.48% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 14,574 shares of company stock valued at $77,142. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Granite Ridge Resources

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Granite Ridge Resources by 264.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 2,398.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 2,610.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 13,864 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. 31.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Granite Ridge Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Granite Ridge Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

About Granite Ridge Resources

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

