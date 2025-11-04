Washburn Capital Management Inc. Buys New Position in Celestica, Inc. $CLS

Washburn Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,880 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Celestica during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 8,910.0% in the 1st quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CLS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Celestica from $340.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on Celestica from $208.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Celestica from $295.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Celestica from $220.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Celestica in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.13.

NYSE CLS opened at $349.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.47. Celestica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.05 and a 52 week high of $360.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $255.95 and a 200-day moving average of $182.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.77 and a beta of 1.88.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 6.35%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Celestica, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Celestica news, Director Laurette T. Koellner bought 6,000 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $341.67 per share, for a total transaction of $2,050,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,020. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

