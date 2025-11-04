DNOW (DNOW) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect DNOW to post earnings of $0.24 per share and revenue of $637.1330 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, November 5, 2025 at 9:00 AM ET.
DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.60 million. DNOW had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 8.97%. DNOW’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect DNOW to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
DNOW Stock Up 0.2%
Shares of NYSE:DNOW opened at $14.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.07. DNOW has a fifty-two week low of $11.68 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DNOW
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DNOW
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of DNOW by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 84,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 40,524 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of DNOW by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 24,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of DNOW by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of DNOW by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 16,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of DNOW in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,031,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.
DNOW Company Profile
DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DNOW
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Amazon vs. Apple: Which Mag 7 Is the Better Buy?
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Is Starbucks Quietly Setting Up for a Major 2026 Comeback?
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Semiconductor Supercycle: Why Onsemi Stock Could Double as AI and EV Growth Accelerate
Receive News & Ratings for DNOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.