Ziff Davis (ZD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.76 per share and revenue of $366.44 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, November 7, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.
Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $352.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.47 million. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 4.57%.The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ziff Davis to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Ziff Davis Stock Up 0.3%
ZD opened at $33.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ziff Davis has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $60.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.14.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Ziff Davis
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 568.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the second quarter worth about $145,000. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 26.0% in the second quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 7,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the second quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ziff Davis in the second quarter worth about $361,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently commented on ZD shares. Wall Street Zen raised Ziff Davis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $40.00 target price on Ziff Davis in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.83.
About Ziff Davis
Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.
