Ziff Davis (ZD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.76 per share and revenue of $366.44 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, November 7, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $352.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.47 million. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 4.57%.The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ziff Davis to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ziff Davis Stock Up 0.3%

ZD opened at $33.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ziff Davis has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $60.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.14.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Ziff Davis

In related news, Director Sarah Ann Fay acquired 1,354 shares of Ziff Davis stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.89 per share, with a total value of $49,949.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 23,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,304.91. This represents a 6.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 568.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the second quarter worth about $145,000. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 26.0% in the second quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 7,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the second quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ziff Davis in the second quarter worth about $361,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on ZD shares. Wall Street Zen raised Ziff Davis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $40.00 target price on Ziff Davis in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.83.

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

