Washburn Capital Management Inc. Takes $209,000 Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners $CCEP

Washburn Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 723,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,068,000 after buying an additional 66,270 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $510,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,295,000 after buying an additional 46,768 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Earned Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.40.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $86.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.77. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 52-week low of $73.40 and a 52-week high of $100.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.34.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.